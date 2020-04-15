Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

