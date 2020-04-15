Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,541,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,097,000 after buying an additional 23,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,092,000 after buying an additional 991,498 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,013,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,583,000 after buying an additional 44,187 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $86.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

