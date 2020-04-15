ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,227 ($55.60) to GBX 3,995 ($52.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,141.25 ($41.32).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,273 ($29.90) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,968.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,840.96. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, research analysts predict that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.62) per share, with a total value of £21,000,000 ($27,624,309.39). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,003,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,730,740 in the last quarter.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

