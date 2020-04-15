Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $7.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.6% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.93.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its 200-day moving average is $273.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.