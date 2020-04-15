AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,699.58 ($101.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,978.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,310.10. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

