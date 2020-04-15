AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Securities cut their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,699.58 ($101.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,978.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,310.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 146.40 ($1.93) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

