Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Athene by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 8,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

