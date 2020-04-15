AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE T opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.