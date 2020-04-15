B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPRN. TheStreet downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

BPRN opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $141.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

