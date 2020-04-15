B. Riley Comments on Viavi Solutions Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

