Bauer (ETR:B5A) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Bauer (ETR:B5A) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of Bauer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

B5A stock opened at €10.70 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. Bauer has a one year low of €9.32 ($10.84) and a one year high of €24.75 ($28.78). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Bauer Company Profile

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, provides services, equipment, and products related to ground and groundwater in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments: Construction, Equipment, and Resources. The Construction segment engages in the foundation engineering activities.

