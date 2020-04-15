Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $8,221,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 478,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $5,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $249.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.05.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

