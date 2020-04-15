Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) to announce sales of $70.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefytt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.19 million and the highest is $81.00 million. Benefytt Technologies reported sales of $87.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will report full-year sales of $322.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.93 million to $325.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $360.48 million, with estimates ranging from $353.20 million to $367.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefytt Technologies.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.22. Benefytt Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

