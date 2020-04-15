Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,684,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Shares of BIIB opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.40. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

