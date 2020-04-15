BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Loop Capital

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised BJs Wholesale Club to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

