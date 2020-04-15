BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.98%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 87,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

