Blockpass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,186.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $131,667.23 and $4,186.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

