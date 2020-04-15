Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($2.96). The company had revenue of C$115.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.