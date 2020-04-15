BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BP by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after buying an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after buying an additional 612,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

BP stock opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

