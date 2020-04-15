Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) to Post ($0.03) EPS

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.10 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 86 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE SOL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.72. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.53 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ReneSola will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 1,213,500 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,274,175.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

