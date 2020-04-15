Brokers Issue Forecasts for EPAM Systems Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EPAM Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.60.

EPAM opened at $200.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after buying an additional 635,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $115,753,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,843,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after buying an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

