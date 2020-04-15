Brokers Set Expectations for Matador Resources Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Matador Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

MTDR stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $374.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 20,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Insiders bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 478.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.