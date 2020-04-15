Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,566 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $123.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.