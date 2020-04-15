Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,616,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,416,000 after acquiring an additional 840,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,145,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CADE opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

