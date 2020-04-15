Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Calavo Growers worth $20,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 99,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

