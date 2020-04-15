Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

