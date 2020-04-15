Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

CATS opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Catasys has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catasys will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catasys news, COO Curtis Medeiros bought 18,262 shares of Catasys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. 59.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

