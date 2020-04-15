Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,269.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

