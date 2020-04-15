Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after buying an additional 246,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.