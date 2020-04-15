Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Resource Planning Group lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,477 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.74. The company has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

