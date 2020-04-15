Cerner Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cerner in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CERN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

CERN stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,645,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cerner by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

