Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.96.

NYSE CC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

