Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,153,000 after purchasing an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Cigna by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 894,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,014,000 after acquiring an additional 737,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $185.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

