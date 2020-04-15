Civitas (CIV) One Day Volume Hits $15.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $84,352.29 and $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00346169 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00419759 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,513,542 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.