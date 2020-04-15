Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,246 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,929 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,188,000 after acquiring an additional 789,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

