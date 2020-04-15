ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

CNOB stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. On average, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, Director William Thompson bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $25,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Baier purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,385.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

