Contrasting 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% Blucora 6.71% 13.89% 8.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 360 Finance and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33

360 Finance presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.08%. Blucora has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.48%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than Blucora.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 360 Finance and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion 0.83 $359.33 million N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 0.88 $48.15 million $1.85 7.16

360 Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Summary

360 Finance beats Blucora on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

