Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lifted by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

