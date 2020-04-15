Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $310.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

