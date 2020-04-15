Cred (LBA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.43 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, DDEX and Gate.io. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

