Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Nestle auf Neutral” mit einem Kursziel von 97 Franken belassen. Wegen der virusbedingten Zunahme an Ausgangssperren und -beschrankungen habe er beim Schweizer Nahrungsmittelproduzenten seine Schatzung fur das Umsatzwachstum aus eigener Kraft im laufenden Jahr etwas gekappt, schrieb Analyst Alan Erskine in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Fur 2021 rechne er dagegen wieder mit einer weitgehenden Normalisierung./ck/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 03:20 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get Nestle alerts:

NSRGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.05. Nestle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.