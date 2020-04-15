Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $205,314,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

