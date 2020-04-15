Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $823,448.88 and $51,108.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.04326051 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00038088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005547 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

