CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.17.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.43. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. Analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 21.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.