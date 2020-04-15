Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,020,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $899.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

