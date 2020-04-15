Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 17,983 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SMFG stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

