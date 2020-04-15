Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,159 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

