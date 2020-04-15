Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) recently:

4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/1/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Cytokinetics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Cytokinetics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

3/4/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

