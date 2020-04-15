DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

