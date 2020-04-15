Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €91.40 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($106.28) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.95 ($84.83).

ETR DHER opened at €66.20 ($76.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.00. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €34.86 ($40.53) and a one year high of €81.62 ($94.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €66.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.06.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

